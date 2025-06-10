Menu
Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp
Is Netflix Done? What the Duffer Brothers Plan to Do With 'Death Note' and a King Novel After the End of 'Stranger Things' Big plans ahead.
10 June 2025 23:30
Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin
This Netflix Hit Has Surpassed Even 'Stranger Things' Season 4: 141 Million Views in Just Three Months And this is far from the limit.
5 June 2025 21:30
Sadie Sink, Millie Bobby Brown
An Ocean Instead of Kamchatka and Stephen King Instead of Vecna: 'Stranger Thing's Originally Had a Completely Different Plot Sounds like American Horror Story with an ’80s vibe.
2 June 2025 05:00
Stranger Things still
The Untold Story: The Duffer Brothers’ Dream to Direct 'It' Before Creating Their Own Horror Legacy It is a horror film based on Stephen King’s classic novel, featuring a terrifying clown and a group of kids facing their worst fears.
29 May 2025 13:06
Robert Downey Jr., Johnny Depp
Cancelled but Not Defeated: The Hollywood Stars Who Staged the Ultimate Comebacks Facing scandals, they rebuilt careers, winning back fans and industry respect.
19 May 2025 16:45
Springbreakers still
'Spring Breakers: Salvation Mountain' Officially Greenlit, Starring Bella Thorne and More A sequel to Harmony Korine’s cult hit Spring Breakers, which starred James Franco, Selena Gomez, and Vanessa Hudgens, is officially moving forward under the title Spring Breakers: Salvation Mountain.
14 May 2025 02:30
Shawn Levy and still from the 'Star Wars'
'The Stranger Things' Secret that Helped Shawn Levy Nail His 'Star Wars' Gig The director seems to be really proud of himself.
5 May 2025 10:06
Millie Bobby Brown
Overcoming Obstacles: Millie Bobby Brown’s Health Challenges and Inspiring Strength Despite health issues, she continues to shine in Hollywood.
28 April 2025 23:30
Still from the series 'Stranger Things'
Mystery Abounds: 'Stranger Things: Tales From ’85' Title Revealed, But Details Remain Elusive Netflix will debut an exclusive first  during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June.
24 April 2025 20:30
Stephen King, Still from the series 'Stranger Things'
'Stranger Things' isn’t the End: Creators to Adapt Anime, a King Novel, and a Secret Project They also have several successful released projects.
11 April 2025 09:00
Christian Bale, Winona Ryder
From Forgotten to Frontline: 8 Actors Whose Careers were Revived by One Role Each actor’s standout role marked a dramatic shift in their careers.
10 April 2025 18:07
Still from the series 'Stranger Things' (2016)
Will Steve be Killed in the 'Stranger Things' Finale? The Creators Hinted, But Everything is Clear Without Them The character arc has essentially reached its logical conclusion, but there are nuances.
8 April 2025 09:00
Still from the series 'Stranger Things'
What We Know About Eleven's Mother and How She Will Help the Children in the 'Stranger Things' Finale Fan theories fit perfectly into the heroine's story.
6 April 2025 11:00
Stills from the series 'Stranger Things' (2016)
Almost Like Thanos, But Even Crazier: How and Why Vecna Kills — the Main Villain of 'Stranger Things' A little recap won’t hurt while we wait for Season 5.
2 April 2025 16:01
Stills from the series 'Stranger Things' (2016)
Ever Wondered Why Dustin Has No Teeth in 'Stranger Things'? Real Reason Behind the the Character’s Unique Smile It’s not just a plot detail — there’s a real-life reason behind Dustin’s signature look.
1 April 2025 21:30
Global Look Press — The Beatles and Sam Mendes
Stylish, Young, and All at Once: The Beatles Get a Cinematic Reboot Four British rising stars bring the iconic four back to screens.
1 April 2025 16:27
Still from the series 'Stranger Things' (2016)
This is Not Dr. Brenner: Who is Eleven's Biological Father from 'Stranger Things'?  The girl and her mother had a very difficult fate.
1 April 2025 12:48
Global Look Press — Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown's Dating History Revealed: Who's the Lucky Guy? The rise and love life of a young star.
19 March 2025 03:03
Global Look Press — Mikey Madison and still from the movie 'X-Men' (2000)
The Star of 'Anora' Might Join the New 'X-Men': Fans Have Already Chosen the Perfect Role Marvel is betting on a well-known name.
18 March 2025 06:00
Global Look Press — still from the movie 'The Electric State' (2025)
'I never told anyone that' – Millie Bobby Brown Reveals About Her New Second Name The Stranger Things star explains why she changed it.
11 March 2025 00:30
Stills from the series 'Bridgerton', 'Stranger Things'
When the Second Season Is as Good as the First: These Netflix Hits Delivered Tens of Millions of Views Truly successful and captivating follow-ups.
3 March 2025 05:00
Millie Bobby Brown
Promising Star of 'Stranger Things': Millie Bobby Brown Conquers Hollywood with Talent and Versatility Expanding her career, she takes on diverse roles and producing projects.
28 February 2025 17:30
Global Look Press — Britney Spears and Millie Bobby Brown
'She Is an Absolute Icon': Millie Bobby Brown Wants to Play Britney Spears — But Only on One Condition The Stranger Things actress shares her thoughts on Spears' biopic, while the singer makes her stance clear.
26 February 2025 19:00
Stills from the series 'Stranger Things'
Watched for 1 Billion Hours: Which 'Stranger Things' Season Became the Most Popular? The privilege was given to neither the first nor the second season.
12 February 2025 06:00
Still from the series 'Stranger Things' (2016)
Plans Have Changed: Expecting the 'Stranger Things' Finale Soon? Netflix Has Bad News Even the classic 'all episodes at once' formula is being dropped.
29 January 2025 07:03
globallookpress.com — stills from the series 'Stranger Things' (2016)
Epic Journey: Finn Wolfhard Compares Stranger Things Finale to a Legendary Saga Both the series and films have become iconic favorites in fantasy and sci-fi.
28 January 2025 17:03
Finn Wolfhard, Still from the film 'Hell of a Summer'
'Stranger Things' Star’s Directorial Horror Debut: Less Scary, Plenty of Laughs A masked killer, camp shenanigans, and laughs collide in Hell of a Summer.
23 January 2025 22:00
Stills from the series 'Emily in Paris', 'Ginny & Georgia', 'Wednesday', 'Stranger Things'
12 Netflix Series for Each Month of 2025: Must-Watch Shows You’ll Hear About Again and Again These projects will help you stay in the loop with the latest trends.
20 January 2025 11:15
Stills from the films and series 'Twilight', 'The Watcher', 'All of Us Are Dead'
Get Ready for Sleepless Nights: Top 5 Horror Movies Coming to Netflix in 2025 Specially for those who prefer not to shiver in fear at the cinema.
14 January 2025 12:00
Nico Parker, Jenna Ortega
Most Anticipated New and Returning TV Shows Coming in 2025 Get ready for a year packed with epic TV moments!
4 January 2025 16:00
Stills from the series 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel', 'Stranger Things', 'The Umbrella Academy'
Era of Nostalgia: The Rise of Retro Settings in Modern Entertainment The rise of retro is not just a look back — it’s a creative leap forward.
2 January 2025 22:03
'We’re Not Ready to Say Goodbye': 'Stranger Things' Cast Reflects on Emotional Series Finale Emotional tributes mark the end of Stranger Things' journey.
25 December 2024 23:00
