TV Shows
Stranger Things
Is Netflix Done? What the Duffer Brothers Plan to Do With 'Death Note' and a King Novel After the End of 'Stranger Things'
Big plans ahead.
Write review
10 June 2025 23:30
This Netflix Hit Has Surpassed Even 'Stranger Things' Season 4: 141 Million Views in Just Three Months
And this is far from the limit.
Write review
5 June 2025 21:30
An Ocean Instead of Kamchatka and Stephen King Instead of Vecna: 'Stranger Thing's Originally Had a Completely Different Plot
Sounds like American Horror Story with an ’80s vibe.
Write review
2 June 2025 05:00
The Untold Story: The Duffer Brothers’ Dream to Direct 'It' Before Creating Their Own Horror Legacy
It is a horror film based on Stephen King’s classic novel, featuring a terrifying clown and a group of kids facing their worst fears.
Write review
29 May 2025 13:06
Cancelled but Not Defeated: The Hollywood Stars Who Staged the Ultimate Comebacks
Facing scandals, they rebuilt careers, winning back fans and industry respect.
Write review
19 May 2025 16:45
'Spring Breakers: Salvation Mountain' Officially Greenlit, Starring Bella Thorne and More
A sequel to Harmony Korine’s cult hit Spring Breakers, which starred James Franco, Selena Gomez, and Vanessa Hudgens, is officially moving forward under the title Spring Breakers: Salvation Mountain.
Write review
14 May 2025 02:30
'The Stranger Things' Secret that Helped Shawn Levy Nail His 'Star Wars' Gig
The director seems to be really proud of himself.
Write review
5 May 2025 10:06
Overcoming Obstacles: Millie Bobby Brown’s Health Challenges and Inspiring Strength
Despite health issues, she continues to shine in Hollywood.
Write review
28 April 2025 23:30
Mystery Abounds: 'Stranger Things: Tales From ’85' Title Revealed, But Details Remain Elusive
Netflix will debut an exclusive first during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June.
Write review
24 April 2025 20:30
'Stranger Things' isn’t the End: Creators to Adapt Anime, a King Novel, and a Secret Project
They also have several successful released projects.
Write review
11 April 2025 09:00
From Forgotten to Frontline: 8 Actors Whose Careers were Revived by One Role
Each actor’s standout role marked a dramatic shift in their careers.
Write review
10 April 2025 18:07
Will Steve be Killed in the 'Stranger Things' Finale? The Creators Hinted, But Everything is Clear Without Them
The character arc has essentially reached its logical conclusion, but there are nuances.
Write review
8 April 2025 09:00
What We Know About Eleven's Mother and How She Will Help the Children in the 'Stranger Things' Finale
Fan theories fit perfectly into the heroine's story.
Write review
6 April 2025 11:00
Almost Like Thanos, But Even Crazier: How and Why Vecna Kills — the Main Villain of 'Stranger Things'
A little recap won’t hurt while we wait for Season 5.
Write review
2 April 2025 16:01
Ever Wondered Why Dustin Has No Teeth in 'Stranger Things'? Real Reason Behind the the Character’s Unique Smile
It’s not just a plot detail — there’s a real-life reason behind Dustin’s signature look.
Write review
1 April 2025 21:30
Stylish, Young, and All at Once: The Beatles Get a Cinematic Reboot
Four British rising stars bring the iconic four back to screens.
Write review
1 April 2025 16:27
This is Not Dr. Brenner: Who is Eleven's Biological Father from 'Stranger Things'?
The girl and her mother had a very difficult fate.
Write review
1 April 2025 12:48
Millie Bobby Brown's Dating History Revealed: Who's the Lucky Guy?
The rise and love life of a young star.
Write review
19 March 2025 03:03
The Star of 'Anora' Might Join the New 'X-Men': Fans Have Already Chosen the Perfect Role
Marvel is betting on a well-known name.
Write review
18 March 2025 06:00
'I never told anyone that' – Millie Bobby Brown Reveals About Her New Second Name
The Stranger Things star explains why she changed it.
Write review
11 March 2025 00:30
When the Second Season Is as Good as the First: These Netflix Hits Delivered Tens of Millions of Views
Truly successful and captivating follow-ups.
Write review
3 March 2025 05:00
Promising Star of 'Stranger Things': Millie Bobby Brown Conquers Hollywood with Talent and Versatility
Expanding her career, she takes on diverse roles and producing projects.
Write review
28 February 2025 17:30
'She Is an Absolute Icon': Millie Bobby Brown Wants to Play Britney Spears — But Only on One Condition
The Stranger Things actress shares her thoughts on Spears' biopic, while the singer makes her stance clear.
Write review
26 February 2025 19:00
Watched for 1 Billion Hours: Which 'Stranger Things' Season Became the Most Popular?
The privilege was given to neither the first nor the second season.
Write review
12 February 2025 06:00
Plans Have Changed: Expecting the 'Stranger Things' Finale Soon? Netflix Has Bad News
Even the classic 'all episodes at once' formula is being dropped.
Write review
29 January 2025 07:03
Epic Journey: Finn Wolfhard Compares Stranger Things Finale to a Legendary Saga
Both the series and films have become iconic favorites in fantasy and sci-fi.
Write review
28 January 2025 17:03
'Stranger Things' Star’s Directorial Horror Debut: Less Scary, Plenty of Laughs
A masked killer, camp shenanigans, and laughs collide in Hell of a Summer.
Write review
23 January 2025 22:00
12 Netflix Series for Each Month of 2025: Must-Watch Shows You’ll Hear About Again and Again
These projects will help you stay in the loop with the latest trends.
Write review
20 January 2025 11:15
Get Ready for Sleepless Nights: Top 5 Horror Movies Coming to Netflix in 2025
Specially for those who prefer not to shiver in fear at the cinema.
Write review
14 January 2025 12:00
Most Anticipated New and Returning TV Shows Coming in 2025
Get ready for a year packed with epic TV moments!
Write review
4 January 2025 16:00
Era of Nostalgia: The Rise of Retro Settings in Modern Entertainment
The rise of retro is not just a look back — it’s a creative leap forward.
Write review
2 January 2025 22:03
'We’re Not Ready to Say Goodbye': 'Stranger Things' Cast Reflects on Emotional Series Finale
Emotional tributes mark the end of Stranger Things' journey.
Write review
25 December 2024 23:00
