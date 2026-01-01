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Stargirl
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Season 3
Cast and roles
Season 3 Cast of the Series Stargirl (2022)
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"Stargirl" cast
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Brec Bassinger
Yvette Monreal
Trae Romano
Mike Dugan
Amy Smart
Barbara Whitmore
Anjelika Washington
Luke Wilson
Jonathan Cake
Ysa Penarejo
Meg DeLacy
Neil Hopkins
Tim Gabriel
Keith David
Joy Osmanski
G. W. Bailey
Eric Goins
Joel McHale
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