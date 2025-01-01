Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Star Wars: Rebels
Quotes
Star Wars: Rebels quotes
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Soundtrack
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Darth Vader
[to Ahsoka] Our long-awaited meeting has come at last.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kanan Jarrus
We've faced an Inquisitor before... but this was nothing like that.
Ezra Bridger
Ahsoka, do you have any idea who or what he is?
[Ahsoka sadly looks back on her time as Anakin's apprentice]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
James Earl Jones
Freddie Prinze Jr.
Taylor Gray
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree