Star Wars: Rebels Quotes

Star Wars: Rebels quotes

Darth Vader [to Ahsoka] Our long-awaited meeting has come at last.
Kanan Jarrus We've faced an Inquisitor before... but this was nothing like that.
Ezra Bridger Ahsoka, do you have any idea who or what he is?
[Ahsoka sadly looks back on her time as Anakin's apprentice]
