Star Wars Rebels: Season Two (Original Soundtrack) 33 tracks. Kevin Kiner Listen Star Wars Rebels: Season One (Original Soundtrack) 28 tracks. Kevin Kiner Listen

Title Artist Time 1 A Jedi Leader Kevin Kiner / John Williams 1:07 2 You're the Bait! Kevin Kiner 3:14 3 Rex and Ahsoka Reunited Kevin Kiner 1:02 4 Your Master Has Deceived You Kevin Kiner / John Williams 1:07 5 Twin Moons Kevin Kiner 1:47 6 Kanan Salutes Rex Kevin Kiner / John Williams 0:46 7 Kidnapping Fenn Rau Kevin Kiner 1:08 8 Hera Soars Kevin Kiner 2:35 9 Ezra and Leia Kevin Kiner / John Williams 2:08 10 Hondo and Ezra Escape Kevin Kiner / John Williams 2:15 11 Team Steals the Cargo Kevin Kiner 1:25 12 Best Pilot in the Galaxy Kevin Kiner / John Williams 2:38 13 Kanan and Hera Kevin Kiner / John Williams 1:35 14 Ketsu and Sabine's History Kevin Kiner 1:24 15 Ahsoka Duels the Inquisitors Kevin Kiner 2:31 16 Finding Lasan Kevin Kiner 2:02 17 Journey Into the Star Cluster Kevin Kiner 2:48 18 Can't Protect Ezra Forever Kevin Kiner 2:14 19 Ezra and the Pergill Kevin Kiner 1:25 20 Pergill in Hyperspace Kevin Kiner 1:37 21 Cham Kevin Kiner 1:17 22 Chopper's Inside Info Kevin Kiner 2:18 23 Zeb Rock Kevin Kiner 1:07 24 The Great Pergill Kevin Kiner 1:57 25 Maul Kevin Kiner 1:01 26 Ezra Trusts Maul Kevin Kiner 1:38 27 Maul and Ezra Kevin Kiner 1:24 28 Blinded Kevin Kiner 1:28 29 Kanan's Mask Kevin Kiner 1:04 30 A Master and an Apprentice Kevin Kiner / John Williams 1:07 31 Anakin and Ahsoka Kevin Kiner 1:17 32 Where the Sun Sails and the Moon Walks Kevin Kiner 1:56 33 It's Over Now Kevin Kiner 1:55

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