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Star Wars: Rebels
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Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Nominee
Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
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