Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Star Wars: Rebels Awards

"Star Wars: Rebels" updates

All info
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
Nominee
 Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Children's Program
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more