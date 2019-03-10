Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Star vs. the Forces of Evil Seasons Season 4 Episode 21

Star vs. the Forces of Evil 2015 - 2019 episode 21 season 4

7.9 Rate
10 votes
"Star vs. the Forces of Evil" season 4 all episodes
Butterfly Follies
Season 4 / Episode 1 10 March 2019
Escape from the Pie Folk
Season 4 / Episode 2 10 March 2019
Moon Remembers/Swim Suit
Season 4 / Episode 3 17 March 2019
Ransomgram/Lake House Fever
Season 4 / Episode 4 17 March 2019
Yada Yada Berries/Down by the River
Season 4 / Episode 5 17 March 2019
The Ponyhead Show!/Surviving the Spiderbites
Season 4 / Episode 6 17 March 2019
Out of Business/Kelly's World
Season 4 / Episode 7 24 March 2019
Curse of the Blood Moon
Season 4 / Episode 8 24 March 2019
Princess Quasar Caterpillar and the Magic Bell/Ghost of Butterfly Castle
Season 4 / Episode 9 24 March 2019
Cornball!/Meteora's Lesson
Season 4 / Episode 10 24 March 2019
The Knight Shift/Queen-Napped
Season 4 / Episode 11 31 March 2019
Junkin' Janna/A Spell with No Name
Season 4 / Episode 12 31 March 2019
A Boy and His DC-700XE/The Monster and the Queen
Season 4 / Episode 13 31 March 2019
Cornonation
Season 4 / Episode 14 7 April 2019
Doop-Doop/Britta's Tacos
Season 4 / Episode 15 7 April 2019
Beach Day/Gone Baby Gone
Season 4 / Episode 16 7 April 2019
Sad Teen Hotline/Jannanigans
Season 4 / Episode 17 7 April 2019
Mama Star/Ready, Aim, Fire
Season 4 / Episode 18 14 April 2019
The Right Way/Here to Help
Season 4 / Episode 19 14 April 2019
Pizza Party/The Tavern at the End of the Multiverse
Season 4 / Episode 20 14 April 2019
Cleaved
Season 4 / Episode 21 14 April 2019
Episode description

В 4 сезоне 21 серии сериала «Звездная принцесса и силы зла» принцесса и ее лучший друг Марко сталкиваются с последним и самым важным испытанием в своей жизни. Они принимают решение навсегда уничтожить всю магию и превратиться в обычных подростков.

