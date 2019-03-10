Star vs. the Forces of Evil 2015 - 2019 episode 10 season 4
Butterfly Follies
Season 4 / Episode 110 March 2019
Escape from the Pie Folk
Season 4 / Episode 210 March 2019
Moon Remembers/Swim Suit
Season 4 / Episode 317 March 2019
Ransomgram/Lake House Fever
Season 4 / Episode 417 March 2019
Yada Yada Berries/Down by the River
Season 4 / Episode 517 March 2019
The Ponyhead Show!/Surviving the Spiderbites
Season 4 / Episode 617 March 2019
Out of Business/Kelly's World
Season 4 / Episode 724 March 2019
Curse of the Blood Moon
Season 4 / Episode 824 March 2019
Princess Quasar Caterpillar and the Magic Bell/Ghost of Butterfly Castle
Season 4 / Episode 924 March 2019
Cornball!/Meteora's Lesson
Season 4 / Episode 1024 March 2019
The Knight Shift/Queen-Napped
Season 4 / Episode 1131 March 2019
Junkin' Janna/A Spell with No Name
Season 4 / Episode 1231 March 2019
A Boy and His DC-700XE/The Monster and the Queen
Season 4 / Episode 1331 March 2019
Cornonation
Season 4 / Episode 147 April 2019
Doop-Doop/Britta's Tacos
Season 4 / Episode 157 April 2019
Beach Day/Gone Baby Gone
Season 4 / Episode 167 April 2019
Sad Teen Hotline/Jannanigans
Season 4 / Episode 177 April 2019
Mama Star/Ready, Aim, Fire
Season 4 / Episode 1814 April 2019
The Right Way/Here to Help
Season 4 / Episode 1914 April 2019
Pizza Party/The Tavern at the End of the Multiverse
Season 4 / Episode 2014 April 2019
Cleaved
Season 4 / Episode 2114 April 2019
В 4 сезоне 10 серии сериала «Звездная принцесса и силы зла» принцесса упорно пытается убедить своего друга Жабана вернуться в сказочное королевство, но у того есть причины, чтобы ей отказать. Глоссарик просит Метеору помочь ему с одним важным делом.
