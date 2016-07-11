Star vs. the Forces of Evil 2015 - 2019 episode 20 season 2
My New Wand!/Ludo in the Wild
Season 2 / Episode 111 July 2016
Mr. Candle Cares/Red Belt
Season 2 / Episode 218 July 2016
Star on Wheels/Fetch
Season 2 / Episode 325 July 2016
Star vs. Echo Creek/Wand to Wand
Season 2 / Episode 41 August 2016
Starstruck/Camping Trip
Season 2 / Episode 58 August 2016
Starsitting/On the Job
Season 2 / Episode 615 August 2016
Goblin Dogs/By the Book
Season 2 / Episode 712 September 2016
Game of Flags/Girls' Day Out
Season 2 / Episode 819 September 2016
Sleepover/Gift of the Card
Season 2 / Episode 926 September 2016
Friendenemies/Is Mystery
Season 2 / Episode 103 October 2016
Hungry Larry/Spider with a Top Hat
Season 2 / Episode 1110 October 2016
Into the Wand/Pizza Thing
Season 2 / Episode 127 November 2016
Page Turner/Naysaya
Season 2 / Episode 1314 November 2016
Bon Bon the Birthday Clown
Season 2 / Episode 1421 November 2016
Raid the Cave/Trickstar
Season 2 / Episode 156 February 2017
Baby/Running with Scissors
Season 2 / Episode 168 February 2017
Mathmagic/The Bounce Lounge
Season 2 / Episode 1714 February 2017
Crystal Clear/The Hard Way
Season 2 / Episode 1815 February 2017
Heinous/All Belts Are Off
Season 2 / Episode 1920 February 2017
Collateral Damage/Just Friends
Season 2 / Episode 2021 February 2017
Collateral Damage
Season 2 / Episode 2122 February 2017
Just Friends
Season 2 / Episode 2223 February 2017
