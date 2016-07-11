Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Star vs. the Forces of Evil Seasons Season 2 Episode 20

Star vs. the Forces of Evil 2015 - 2019 episode 20 season 2

few votes Rate
0 vote
"Star vs. the Forces of Evil" season 2 all episodes
My New Wand!/Ludo in the Wild
Season 2 / Episode 1 11 July 2016
Mr. Candle Cares/Red Belt
Season 2 / Episode 2 18 July 2016
Star on Wheels/Fetch
Season 2 / Episode 3 25 July 2016
Star vs. Echo Creek/Wand to Wand
Season 2 / Episode 4 1 August 2016
Starstruck/Camping Trip
Season 2 / Episode 5 8 August 2016
Starsitting/On the Job
Season 2 / Episode 6 15 August 2016
Goblin Dogs/By the Book
Season 2 / Episode 7 12 September 2016
Game of Flags/Girls' Day Out
Season 2 / Episode 8 19 September 2016
Sleepover/Gift of the Card
Season 2 / Episode 9 26 September 2016
Friendenemies/Is Mystery
Season 2 / Episode 10 3 October 2016
Hungry Larry/Spider with a Top Hat
Season 2 / Episode 11 10 October 2016
Into the Wand/Pizza Thing
Season 2 / Episode 12 7 November 2016
Page Turner/Naysaya
Season 2 / Episode 13 14 November 2016
Bon Bon the Birthday Clown
Season 2 / Episode 14 21 November 2016
Raid the Cave/Trickstar
Season 2 / Episode 15 6 February 2017
Baby/Running with Scissors
Season 2 / Episode 16 8 February 2017
Mathmagic/The Bounce Lounge
Season 2 / Episode 17 14 February 2017
Crystal Clear/The Hard Way
Season 2 / Episode 18 15 February 2017
Heinous/All Belts Are Off
Season 2 / Episode 19 20 February 2017
Collateral Damage/Just Friends
Season 2 / Episode 20 21 February 2017
Collateral Damage
Season 2 / Episode 21 22 February 2017
Just Friends
Season 2 / Episode 22 23 February 2017
Episode description

Во 2 сезоне 20 серии сериала «Звездная принцесса и силы зла» принцесса случайно ломает статую главного школьного талисмана. Теперь ей нужно найти способ воодушевить одноклассников каким-то другим способом. Марко и Джеки отправляются на концерт.

Comments Discuss in Chat (ru)
Write review
Only registered users can comment Log in using By logging in, you agree to the terms of use

Authorisation by email

Discussing now Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc 3 comments
Wrong Turn: The Foundation
Wrong Turn: The Foundation 3 comments
Mini-mishki: Novyye Priklyucheniya
Mini-mishki: Novyye Priklyucheniya 5 comments
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more