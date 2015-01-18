Star vs. the Forces of Evil 2015 - 2019 episode 5 season 1
"Star vs. the Forces of Evil" season 1 all episodes
Star Comes to Earth/Party with a Pony
Season 1 / Episode 118 January 2015
Match Maker/School Spirit
Season 1 / Episode 230 March 2015
Monster Arm/The Other Exchange Student
Season 1 / Episode 36 April 2015
Cheer Up Star/Quest Buy
Season 1 / Episode 413 April 2015
Diaz Family Vacation/Brittney's Party
Season 1 / Episode 520 April 2015
Mewberty/Pixtopia
Season 1 / Episode 615 June 2015
Lobster Claws/Sleep Spells
Season 1 / Episode 722 June 2015
Blood Moon Ball/Fortune Cookies
Season 1 / Episode 820 July 2015
Freeze Day/Royal Pain
Season 1 / Episode 927 July 2015
St. Olga's Reform School for Wayward Princesses
Season 1 / Episode 1010 August 2015
Mewnipendence Day/The Banagic Incident
Season 1 / Episode 1117 August 2015
Interdimensional Field Trip/Marco Grows A Beard
Season 1 / Episode 1214 September 2015
Storm the Castle
Season 1 / Episode 1321 September 2015
В 1 сезоне 5 серии сериала «Звездная принцесса и силы зла» принцесса хочет подарить семье Диаз самый незабываемый подарок в их жизни — путешествие по вселенной Мьюни. Сама того не подозревая, она подвергает всех очень большой опасности...
