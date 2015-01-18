Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Star vs. the Forces of Evil Seasons Season 1 Episode 4

Star vs. the Forces of Evil 2015 - 2019 episode 4 season 1

7.5 Rate
10 votes
"Star vs. the Forces of Evil" season 1 all episodes
Star Comes to Earth/Party with a Pony
Season 1 / Episode 1 18 January 2015
Match Maker/School Spirit
Season 1 / Episode 2 30 March 2015
Monster Arm/The Other Exchange Student
Season 1 / Episode 3 6 April 2015
Cheer Up Star/Quest Buy
Season 1 / Episode 4 13 April 2015
Diaz Family Vacation/Brittney's Party
Season 1 / Episode 5 20 April 2015
Mewberty/Pixtopia
Season 1 / Episode 6 15 June 2015
Lobster Claws/Sleep Spells
Season 1 / Episode 7 22 June 2015
Blood Moon Ball/Fortune Cookies
Season 1 / Episode 8 20 July 2015
Freeze Day/Royal Pain
Season 1 / Episode 9 27 July 2015
St. Olga's Reform School for Wayward Princesses
Season 1 / Episode 10 10 August 2015
Mewnipendence Day/The Banagic Incident
Season 1 / Episode 11 17 August 2015
Interdimensional Field Trip/Marco Grows A Beard
Season 1 / Episode 12 14 September 2015
Storm the Castle
Season 1 / Episode 13 21 September 2015
Episode description

В 1 сезоне 4 серии сериала «Звездная принцесса и силы зла» принцесса впадает в ужасное уныние, когда мальчик, который ей нравится, не отвечает взаимностью. В стремлении подбодрить подругу Марко случайно вызывает на землю Людо и его армию монстров...

Comments Discuss in Chat (ru)
Write review
Only registered users can comment Log in using By logging in, you agree to the terms of use

Authorisation by email

Discussing now Mission: Impossible 8
Mission: Impossible 8 25 comments
Moment istiny
Moment istiny 81 comments
Avatar 3
Avatar 3 14 comments
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more