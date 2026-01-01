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Star Trek: Picard
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Season 3
Cast and roles
Season 3 Cast of the Series Star Trek: Picard (2023)
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"Star Trek: Picard" cast
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Patrick Stewart
Jean-Luc Picard
Jeri Ryan
Michelle Hurd
Edward Speleers
LeVar Burton
Jonathan Frakes
Brent Spiner
Michael Dorn
Gates McFadden
Michelle Forbes
Marina Sirtis
Orla Brady
Todd Stashwick
Amanda Plummer
Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut
Tim Russ
Aaron Stanford
Anthony Azizi
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