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Kinoafisha TV Shows Star Trek: Picard Seasons Season 2 Cast and roles

Season 2 Cast of the Series Star Trek: Picard (2022)

"Star Trek: Picard" cast All info
Patrick Stewart
Patrick Stewart
Jean-Luc Picard Alison Pill
Alison Pill
Dr. Agnes Jurati Jeri Ryan
Jeri Ryan
Michelle Hurd
Michelle Hurd
Evan Evagora
Elnor
Orla Brady
Santiago Cabrera
Santiago Cabrera
Isa Briones
James Callis
James Callis
John de Lancie
Brent Spiner
Annie Wersching
Annie Wersching
Chloe Wepper
Madeline Wise
Jon Jon Briones
Jon Jon Briones
Ito Aghayere
Patton Oswalt
Patton Oswalt
Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg
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