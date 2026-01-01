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Kinoafisha TV Shows Star Trek: Picard Soundtrack

Soundtrack from "Star Trek: Picard"

Music from "Star Trek: Picard" All info
Star Trek: Picard – Season 2 (Original Series Soundtrack)
Star Trek: Picard – Season 2 (Original Series Soundtrack) 31 tracks. Jeff Russo
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Title Artist Time
1 Season 2 Main Title Jeff Russo 1:59
2 Look Up Jeff Russo 1:22
3 Let’s See What’s Out There Jeff Russo 3:55
4 The Pressure of Legacy Jeff Russo 1:12
5 Penance Jeff Russo 3:03
6 Seek the Watcher Jeff Russo 5:07
7 Best Laid Plans Jeff Russo 4:49
8 What’s My Full Name? Jeff Russo 2:45
9 Disappointment In Leadership Jeff Russo 4:24
10 Family Secrets Jeff Russo 2:05
11 Your Ancestor Jeff Russo 1:07
12 A Melancholy Jeff Russo 2:29
13 A Taste of Freedom Jeff Russo 3:54
14 Maximum Security Function Jeff Russo 1:20
15 Lies Upon Lies Jeff Russo 2:23
16 The Journey Inward Jeff Russo 3:13
17 The True Monster Jeff Russo 3:06
18 My Spaceship Jeff Russo 1:31
19 Deepest Truth Jeff Russo 2:32
20 My Truth Jeff Russo 2:55
21 Build Back Better Borg Jeff Russo 4:53
22 Opening the Door Jeff Russo 4:06
23 Honoring the Deal Jeff Russo 3:41
24 The Travelers Jeff Russo 1:36
25 Where You Belong Jeff Russo 3:04
26 Guardian at the Gate Jeff Russo 3:43
27 Second Chances Jeff Russo 3:13
28 Fly Me To the Moon Jeff Russo 1:42
29 Shadows of the Night (feat. Alison Pill) Jeff Russo 1:29
30 Season 2 End Credits (201) Jeff Russo 0:54
31 Season 2 End Credits (209) Jeff Russo 0:53
Listen to songs from "Star Trek: Picard" (2020) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Star Trek: Picard" in different languages are free for listening online.
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