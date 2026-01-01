Star Trek: Picard – Season 2 (Original Series Soundtrack) 31 tracks. Jeff Russo Listen

Title Artist Time 1 Season 2 Main Title Jeff Russo 1:59 2 Look Up Jeff Russo 1:22 3 Let’s See What’s Out There Jeff Russo 3:55 4 The Pressure of Legacy Jeff Russo 1:12 5 Penance Jeff Russo 3:03 6 Seek the Watcher Jeff Russo 5:07 7 Best Laid Plans Jeff Russo 4:49 8 What’s My Full Name? Jeff Russo 2:45 9 Disappointment In Leadership Jeff Russo 4:24 10 Family Secrets Jeff Russo 2:05 11 Your Ancestor Jeff Russo 1:07 12 A Melancholy Jeff Russo 2:29 13 A Taste of Freedom Jeff Russo 3:54 14 Maximum Security Function Jeff Russo 1:20 15 Lies Upon Lies Jeff Russo 2:23 16 The Journey Inward Jeff Russo 3:13 17 The True Monster Jeff Russo 3:06 18 My Spaceship Jeff Russo 1:31 19 Deepest Truth Jeff Russo 2:32 20 My Truth Jeff Russo 2:55 21 Build Back Better Borg Jeff Russo 4:53 22 Opening the Door Jeff Russo 4:06 23 Honoring the Deal Jeff Russo 3:41 24 The Travelers Jeff Russo 1:36 25 Where You Belong Jeff Russo 3:04 26 Guardian at the Gate Jeff Russo 3:43 27 Second Chances Jeff Russo 3:13 28 Fly Me To the Moon Jeff Russo 1:42 29 Shadows of the Night (feat. Alison Pill) Jeff Russo 1:29 30 Season 2 End Credits (201) Jeff Russo 0:54 31 Season 2 End Credits (209) Jeff Russo 0:53

Listen to songs from "Star Trek: Picard" (2020) on cinema portal Kinoafisha. Popular songs from "Star Trek: Picard" in different languages are free for listening online.