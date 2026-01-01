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Star Trek: Lower Decks
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Season 4
Cast and roles
Season 4 Cast of the Series Star Trek: Lower Decks (2023)
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"Star Trek: Lower Decks" cast
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Tawny Newsome
Jack Quaid
Noël Wells
Eugene Cordero
Dawnn Lewis
Captain Carol Freeman
Jerry O'Connell
Commander Jack Ransom
Dawnn Lewis
Fred Tatasciore
Lieutenant Shaxs
Fred Tatasciore
Gillian Vigman
Robert Duncan McNeill
Phil LaMarr
Gideon Adlon
Jerry O'Connell
Troy Baker
Jeffrey Combs
Eric Bauza
Kimiko Glenn
Kether Donohue
Rachel Dratch
Jon Curry
Carl Clemons-Hopkins
Oscar Montoya
Asif Ali
Zach Cherry
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