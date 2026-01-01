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Sovest
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Sovest (1974)
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"Sovest" cast
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Dalvin Shcherbakov
Aleksandr Martynov
Boris Kudryavtsev
Vsevolod Safonov
Anatoliy Romashin
Valentin Burov
Paul Rinne
Vyacheslav Kutakov
Lyudmila Davydova
Ninel Mizina
Nikita Podgorny
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