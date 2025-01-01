Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows South Park Quotes

South Park quotes

Kyle We're guys, dude. We find something about all our friends to rip on. We made fun of you for being rich for the same reason we rip on Butters for being wimpy.
Stan And we rip on Kyle for being a Jew.
Kyle And Stan for being in love with Wendy. And Cartman for being fat. And Cartman for being stupid. And Cartman for having a whore for a mom. And Cartman for being a sadistic asshole.
Cartman Hey. You did me already.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cartman I'm not fat, I'm big-boned.
Stan No, Jay Leno's chin is big-boned. You are a big fat ass.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan [with a sigh, calmly] Oh, my God, we killed Kenny.
Kyle [shouts] We killed Kenny?
Stan Yup. We're bastards.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cartman Why don't we all sing, "Kyle's Mom is a Stupid Bitch" in D-minor?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tweek But what if I'm trying to put on the nose, the snowman comes alive and tries to kill me?
Stan Tweek, when has that ever happened, except for that one time?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Man #1 [after a crowd tramples Kenny] Oh my God, I found a penny.
Man #2 You bastard.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eric Cartman I'm not fat, I just haven't grown into my body yet you skinny bitch.
Mr. Garrison Eric. If you call Wendy a bitch one more time I'm sending you to the principal's office.
[beat]
Eric Cartman Bitch.
Mr. Garrison That's it Eric, you...
Eric Cartman I'm going.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Jimmy, will you go talk to Wendy for me?
Jimmy F-F-for wh-what?
Stan Just go talk to her, and be poetic. Tell her she's my muse. No, tell her... tell her... she's a continuing source of inspiration to me.
Jimmy She's what?
Stan She's a continuing source of inspiration to me.
Jimmy Okay. Hey, W- Hey, Wendy.
Wendy Yeah?
Jimmy Stan says you're a cont... you're a cont... Stan says you're a cont- cont...
[sounds like "cunt"]
Wendy Well, tell Stan to fuck off!
[walks away]
Jimmy [continues] ... cont... You're a continuing source of inspiration to him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan We're not getting on, you fat ugly bitch.
Mrs. Crabtree [shouting] What did you say?
Stan I said, "We're not getting on, you fat ugly bitch."
Mrs. Crabtree Oh.
Kyle Whoa, dude.
Stan I always wondered if that would work.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Satan Saddam. But... I killed you.
Saddam Hussein Well where was I supposed to go, Detroit?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kenny And what I think, basically, is that when you let what you watch be under your parents' control, television sucks. Television sucks because parents get offended because they rely on television as a babysitter for their kids.
Stan Totally, dude.
Kyle Good point, man.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Timmy TIMAH.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eric Cartman Oh, the tears of unfathomable sadness! Yummy!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cartman Don't worry, Tweek. Your family can go on welfare. Kenny's family's on welfare and they're happy, isn't that right, Kenny?
Kenny [muffled] Fuck you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Oh my god. Jay Leno's chin killed Kenny.
Kyle You bastard.
Jay Leno Ah, who cares? He dies every episode.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Priest Maxi Boys, I haven't seen you in church lately.
Kyle Well, I'm Jewish.
Priest Maxi You're not too Jewish to worship Jesus, are you?
Kyle I guess not.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cartman Kenny's family is so poor, they had to put their cardboard box up for a second mortgage.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cartman Naw dude, independent films are those black and white hippy movies. They're always about gay cowboys eating pudding.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cartman I'm not fat, I'm festively plump.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Garrison You go to hell. You go to hell and you die.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leopold 'Butters' Stotch [Butters is holding a Barbie doll] "Hey there, Butters, wanna slap my titties around?" Uh, no thanks, ma'am. I might get in trouble again.
[he puts the doll away and begins whistling]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Oh my god! They killed Kenny.
Kyle [unenthusiastically] You bastard.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs. Broflovski WhatwhatWHAT?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Newscaster Ned If irony was made of strawberries, we'd all be drinking a lot of smoothies right now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
MTV announcer You're watching MTV, the cool, brainwashing, 12-year-old-and-younger station that hides behind a slick image. We're so cool that we decide what's cool. And now MTV News. The News that is single-handedly dumbing-down our country, which is cool.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cartman You so much as TOUCH kitty's ass, and I'll put a firecracker in your nutsack and blow your balls all over your pants.
Stan Jesus, Cartman.
Cartman Well, I'm just sayn', man, seriously, don't mess with kitty, man.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Wow, cartoons are getting really dirty.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cartman I have never in my life done anything just for the money! If I'm lying may the Lord strike me down right now!
Butters Uh oh.
[He slowly backs away from Cartman in fear]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[gay and straight protesters get a hearing from the Governor of South Park on gay marriage]
Governor I believe that I might have come up with a compromise to this whole problem that will make everyone happy! People in the gay community want the same rights as married couples, but dissenters don't want the word "marriage" corrupted. So how about we let gay people get married, but call it something else?
[everyone listens quietly]
Governor You homosexuals will have all the exact same rights as married couples, but, instead of referring to you as "married", you can be... butt buddies.
[long silence]
Governor Instead of being "man and wife", you'll be... butt buddies. You won't be "betrothed", you'll be...
[makes quote with his fingers]
Governor ... butt buddies. Get it? Instead of a "bride and groom", you'd be...
[makes quote with his fingers again]
Governor ... butt buddies.
Mr. Slave We wanna be treated equally!
Governor You *are* equal. It's just that, instead of getting engaged, you would be... butt buddies. And everyone is happy!
Woman [from the lesbian crowd] Well, what about lesbians?
Governor Well, like anyone cares about fuckin' dykes!
[the crowd goes into an uproar]
Governor [embarrassed] Oh, God, I was sure that would work.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fat Abbot Hey! Hey! Hey! What's goin' on Rudy?
Rudy Man, Fat Abbot, you need to lose weight!
Fat Abbot I lose weight when I feel like it, bitch! Shut your bitch-ass mouth, ho!
Rudy Bitch, I'll kick yo' ass!
Fat Abbot You think you slick, you punk ass blasphemous dope fiend bitch! I had my jimmy whacked 7 times last week, I'll bust a cap in your mother fuckin' ass.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr. Garrison Don't lie, Stan. Lying makes you sterile.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kyle Cartman, that's the dumbest thing you've ever said... this week.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eric Cartman I got my period.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cartman Butters, remind me to cut your balls off later.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
City Wok Owner Welcome to Shitty Wok!
[meant as City Wok]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs. Marsh Hello, Mrs. Brovlowski, this is Stan's mom. I was wondering if you might know why my son is trying to split his head open with an ice pick.
Stan Aaaah. I have to get it out.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Stan Dude, this is pretty fucked up right here.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[walking up to a crucified Cartman]
Officer Barbrady T. T is for turtle.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Butters I don't want to do it if it hurts or if it makes you get all sticky.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cartman ...my mom lied to me just like your parents lied to you and now we're poor like Kenny's family
[Kenny walks over to comfort Cartman]
Cartman Don't touch me Kenny.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cartman Well God, I guess you got me again, didn't you? Yeah, that was a good one, God. Hope it made you laugh, you sick bastard.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
KKK Leader White power! White power!
Mr. Garrison [as Mr. Hat] White power!
[as Mr. Garrison]
Mr. Garrison Oh, I'm sorry, Chef, Mr. Hat is a racist son of a bitch.
[as Mr. Hat]
Mr. Garrison Don't apologize for me to that spear chucker.
[as Mr. Garrison; gasps]
Mr. Garrison Mr. Hat!
[runs]
Mr. Garrison Aaah!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr. Slave Oh, Jesus Christ.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chef James Taylor, what the hell are you doing singing about prostitutes to these children? Get outta here!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr. Slave Oh. I never should have shoved all those poor animals up my ass.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Butters This is just like Vietnam, huh fellas? Whoopee!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jimmy Knock, knock.
Cartman Who's there?
Jimmy Interrupting cow.
Cartman Interrupting cow wh...
Jimmy [interrupting] Mooo!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Towelie I'm so high man, I don't think I can take it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cartman Oh, look what I did with Kyle's money. I had it changed into singles so I could roll around in it like this. Oh, Kyle's money.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kyle All animals kill, and the animals that don't kill are stupid ones like cows and turtles and stuff.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Cartman Butters, what the hell are you doing?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eric Cartman [Cartman tries to get invited to the girls' party]
[in a false girl's voice]
Eric Cartman "Oooh, there's Cartman, we should invite him to the party for sure... "
[as himself]
Eric Cartman Fuck you, May, fuck you, Annie, fuck you, BeBe, fuck you, whatever your name is, and fuck you, bitch!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leopold 'Butters' Stotch Yeah, I could use some goddamn poontang, myself, right now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cartman The rest of you go get the goods on Stan. His mom grounded him once for setting something on fire. Let's find out what that something was and then lie and say it was a puppy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs Crabtree Hurry up! We're running late.
Stan Ahh we're always running late, you fat hog.
Mrs Crabtree What did you say?
Stan I wish I could go to Prauge!
Mrs Crabtree Yeah. Me too.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[theme song]
Les Claypool I'm goin' down to South Park, gonna have myself a time!
Stan Stan, Kyle: Friendly faces everywhere, humble folks without temptation!
Les Claypool I'm goin' down to South Park, gonna leave my woes behind!
Cartman Ample parking day or night, people spouting: "Howdy, neighbor!"
Les Claypool I'm headin' down to South Park, gonna see if I can't unwind!
Kenny [indistinct mumbling]
Les Claypool So come on down to South Park, and meet some friends of mine!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[about Jews]
Priest They crucified Our Lord and Savior. If you don't go to hell for crucifying Our Savior, then what the hell DO you go to hell for?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leopold 'Butters' Stotch Everything is back to normal. I-I think... I think I can go back to trying to destroy the world again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eric Cartman [after Bebe gets boobs] Well, fuck you, Stan, fuck you, Kyle, and
[shouts]
Eric Cartman fuck you, Kenny! Bebe, you're still cool!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Kyle Goddamn it, Cartman!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fat Abbot Hey, hey, hey, what's goin' down, y'all?
Rudy Man, Fat Abbot, what you doin' on this side of the hood?
Fat Abbot You know something, Rudy, you're like school in summer time.
Rudy School in summertime?
Fat Abbot Yeah, bitch, school in summertime. Open up your fucking ears, you fucking ho or I'll pop your bitch ass.
Mushmouth I'm-a pop-a you-a bitch-a ass-a too-ba, Bitch-a.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr. Garrison Now a haiku is just like a good old-fashioned American Poem, except that it's completely stupid.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Butters Hell, Dad, I've got lots of Girlfriends. Sally's just my Bottom Bitch. D'you know what I'm sayin'?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Stan You know, I learned something today.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr. Garrison What do you think, Mr. Marsh? You ready to put a down payment on that baby?
Randy Marsh Well yeah, but I just had one question about how it works. Well, it seems all the buttons on these front and rear flexi-grips are also found on the side of the vehicle.
Mr. Garrison Yep.
Randy Marsh So, they don't really do anything.
Mr. Garrison Right.
Randy Marsh So then, couldn't I just order one that works without going in and out of my ass and mouth?
Mr. Garrison [pause] ... Well, I guess you could.
Customers Huh? What's that? What'd he say?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark Costwold And, papa, I know you have tried to keep your daughter away from anything sexual, but look at her now: she's a goddamn whore.
Butters She suuuure is.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Garrison Just remember, there are no stupid questions, only stupid people.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[the boys are outside building a snowman]
Stan I have a button we can use for his nose.
Kenny [Mumbling]
Kyle What would we use a marble-sack for?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr. Slave Kids, let's keep it down for study group, or else Mr. Garrison is going to punish me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Token Williams Jesse Jackson is not the emperor of black people!
Stan [confused] He told my dad that he is...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eric Cartman Come on Kyle. Just because your mom is a bitch doesn't mean that we all have to suffer.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs. Crabtree Sit down or the bunny dies!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Phillip [Terrance and Phillip are in Halloween costumes, and Terrance farts] That fart was absolutely GHOULISH Terrance.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Terrance Hey Phillip, guess what?
Phillip What?
Terrance [Farts] Farrrrrrrrrrrrrrrt.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cartman The wrong bus home and ended up in Rancho de Burritos Rojos, south of Castle Rock, and finally got a ride home with a man who was missing his left index finger, named Gary Bushwell, arriving home at 11:46.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr. Garrison Anyway, children, as I was saying, the Hare Krishna's are totally gay.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr. Slave Oooh, Jesuth Christht.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Timmy GOBBLES.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cartman Oh, Kyle, you just made a huge withdrawal at the First Bank of Lies.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr. Garrison Mr. Slave, did you finish taking attendance?
Mr. Slave All done-sy wun-sy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cartman OK, that's enough fat-ass jokes for this week.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fat Abbott Hey, hey, what's shakin' Rudy?
Rudy Man, Fat Abbott. You need to lose weight.
Fat Abbott I lose weight when I feel like it bitch. Shut your bitch ass mouth, ho.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Stephen Stotch Butters... You are GROUNDED!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stephen Stotch Don't talk back Butters, go to your room! I don't know what's wrong with that boy. It can't be our parenting, we're awesome! He must have some kind of mental illness...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Butters Fellas!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Butters Let's dance!
[Dances to Take on Me]
Cartman Butters, I hate you with every fiber of my being.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Guys, we have no choice. We're gonna have to move away. Environmental activists don't use logic or reason.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Al Gore Manbearpig!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr. Garrison Well, damn it, Eric, don't you have some smart-ass thing to say?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan Marsh This is hopeless. We're just going to have to face that the commercialism has been sucked out of Christmas.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rasslin' Teacher Look, this is wrestling! This!
[shows iPhone clip]
Redneck Mister, you'd better take your gay porn and get out of here.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Randy Marsh If Saddam Hussein is making weapons then we have to stop him... with our weapons.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan It's always interesting to hear from Famous People.
Wendy Hitler was famous too.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Woodland Critter [at Xmas] BLOOD ORGY!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Receptionist Are you the Protestant Youth Choir?
Cartman Yes, we are Young Prostitutes here to sing for you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Grandpa Kill me, Billy! I'd do it myself, but I'm too Damn Old!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cartman Oh, this is a democratic boy band, is it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr. Garrison You little turds, you ruined my life for the last time
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Queen of England [shoots herself in the head]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cartman Supernanny, if you love children so much, why didn't you have any of your own?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cop 1 Okay, men, nothing to see here. Just some people who were really high.
Cop 2 Aw, man, I don't get to shoot anyone?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
High School Musical Singer You gotta go with the Status Quo!
Cartman Well, if this is the future I'm killing myself. Farewell, my friends!
[walks offscreen]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Randy Marsh You're going to be glad we have this all on camera, someday.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan We're gonna make bullying kill itself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pip I don't understand, I did everything right!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Presidential Aide [to President] I am so glad that I don't have your job.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cartman [Tweek freaks out and runs off] Jesus, what did that kids' parents do to him?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Satan I suppose I should help Humanity out, they have been doing my job for me so much these days.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeff Bezos [Telepathic Superior Being] How I long to return to Bezos and Touch Butts with my Wife!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Butters [Karaoke] I got that Boom-Boom-POW! Them girls be jacking my style. They're all over my swagger. I'm on that next shit, now!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Presidential Aide Be nice to Al Gore, though, I don't think he has any friends.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan [uncensored version] See, I learned something today: Violence Works!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Supernanny [British Accent, devouring her own feces] FROM HELL! IT'S FROM HELL!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Man #1 This is an Agnostic House, and you will only drink Agnostic Drinks! Dr Pepper, and Dr Pepper Zero. Because its taste is neither one thing or the other: is it Root Beer or is it Cola, no one knows!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doctor What your son needs is lots of tender, loving medication.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Redneck [Fiddling on his violin] You do a line and I'll do a line, honey./ You do a line and I'll do a line, babe./ You do a line and I'll do a line,/ and we'll fight and screw till the morning time,/ honey, baby, gal.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jesus My son, I'm not touching that one with a ten-foot pole.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cartman We have Crab People.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ugly Politician I don't know, I'm just a Turtle!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Boris Johnson I think they ate the 'Member Berries.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Garrison [Presidential Rally] Yeah! Fuck 'em all to Death!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs. Broflovski They won't know what they're seeing!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Randy Marsh [to Homeschooler] We want our kids to work some of these things out for themselves.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Stan [Freedom of Speech] It's either all okay, or none of it is.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Festival Guitarist There are many colours of the Homo Rainbow...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
TSA You've got AIDS? That's so Retro!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sign Hell's Pass Hospital
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
MMORGer Are you "Loves to Spooge"?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pip Wickershams, Tally Ho!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Randy Marsh Refreshments were available, yes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cartman [Cinema] Three adorable children, please.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Priest Maxi Blessed be the name of Jesus.
Congregation It's a great name, isn't it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pip Maybe you should talk to the School Counsellor, he helps me a lot when I feel lonely.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Cartman I will kick you in the nuts!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr. Garrison Oh, what are people afraid of? That A.I. is gonna replace real writers? That Hollywood is gonna become just a bland recycling of old ideas? It already is!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more