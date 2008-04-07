Menu
Soul Eater 2008 - 2009 episode 6 season 1

Resonance of the Soul - Soul=Eater, Want to Become a Death Scythe?
Season 1 / Episode 1 7 April 2008
I`m a Star for Sure! - I`m an Extremely Big Man, Can You Shoot Me Here?
Season 1 / Episode 2 14 April 2008
Becoming a Flawless Boy - Death the Kid`s Mission of Splendor?
Season 1 / Episode 3 21 April 2008
Witch Hunting Invocation!? - Heart Throbbing Graveyard Supplementary Class Lessons?
Season 1 / Episode 4 28 April 2008
Soul`s Form - Strongest Worker Stein`s Entrance?
Season 1 / Episode 5 5 May 2008
Freshman Gossip! - Lots of Memories of Kid`s First Attendance at Shibusen?
Season 1 / Episode 6 12 May 2008
Black Blood of Terror - The Weapon Within Crona?
Season 1 / Episode 7 19 May 2008
Witch Medusa - Great Evil Possessing One`s Soul?
Season 1 / Episode 8 26 May 2008
Holy Legendary Sword - Kid and Black Star`s Big Adventure?
Season 1 / Episode 9 2 June 2008
Demon Blade Masamune - Break Through the Dependant Spirit. A Heart that Sings to the Rain?
Season 1 / Episode 10 9 June 2008
Tsubaki, the Camillia - What Lies Beyond Sadness?
Season 1 / Episode 11 16 June 2008
Courage That Is Not Lost to Fear - Maka=Albarn`s One Large Determination?
Season 1 / Episode 12 23 June 2008
Man`s Demon Eyes - Soul and Maka, the Gap of the Soul`s Wavelength?
Season 1 / Episode 13 30 June 2008
(Super) Written Test - Heart-Throbbing, Trembling, Nervous, Lies?
Season 1 / Episode 14 7 July 2008
Black Dragon That Eats Souls - Cowardly Liz and Her Pleasant Companions?
Season 1 / Episode 15 14 July 2008
Clash on the Ghost Ship! - A Hell Inside My Head?
Season 1 / Episode 16 21 July 2008
Holy Legendary Sword 2 - Drunk, Defeated, Bought, a Virtue?
Season 1 / Episode 17 28 July 2008
The Nightmare of Festival`s Eve - And the Curtain Rises?
Season 1 / Episode 18 4 August 2008
Begin! Underground Battle! - Bust Through Medusa`s Vector Arrow?
Season 1 / Episode 19 11 August 2008
The Resonant Battle of Blood - Facing Fear, The Small Soul`s Big Struggle?
Season 1 / Episode 20 18 August 2008
Reach Out, My Soul - My Thirsty Heart, Can`t Bear the Loneliness Inside...?
Season 1 / Episode 21 25 August 2008
The Sealed Shrine - The Trap Left by the Immortal Man?
Season 1 / Episode 22 1 September 2008
Dead or Alive! - Loophole of Revival and Illusion?
Season 1 / Episode 23 8 September 2008
Battle of the Gods - Death City Collapse Crisis?
Season 1 / Episode 24 15 September 2008
Calling Together! Death Scythe - Preventing Papa`s Staff Reassignment!!?
Season 1 / Episode 25 22 September 2008
Happy and Embarrassing School Entrance Experience! - Shibusen`s New Life Aid Fair In Session
Season 1 / Episode 26 29 September 2008
800 Year Old Murderous Intent - The Heretic Witch`s Descent?
Season 1 / Episode 27 6 October 2008
Sword Saint Rises - A Sweet or a Salty Taste?
Season 1 / Episode 28 13 October 2008
Medusa`s Revival! - Spider and Snake, Fate`s Reunion?
Season 1 / Episode 29 20 October 2008
The Heated Runaway Express! - The Demonic Tool Left by the Great Warlock?
Season 1 / Episode 30 27 October 2008
Dried-Up Happiness - Whose Tears Does the Moonlight Shine Upon?
Season 1 / Episode 31 3 November 2008
Holy Legendary Sword 3 - Shibusen`s Gang Leader Tale?
Season 1 / Episode 32 10 November 2008
Resonance Chain - Playing the Soul`s Melodies?
Season 1 / Episode 33 17 November 2008
Brew Contest! - Clash, Shibusen vs. Arachnophobia?
Season 1 / Episode 34 24 November 2008
Mosquito`s Storm! - Old Days World`s Time Limit is 10 Minutes?
Season 1 / Episode 35 1 December 2008
Release, Seven People`s Resonance Chain! - Concert of Creation and Destruction?
Season 1 / Episode 36 8 December 2008
A Great Detective`s First Case - Shibusen`s Secret Exposed by Kid?
Season 1 / Episode 37 15 December 2008
Asura`s Temptation - The Big Man`s Uncontrollable Irritation?
Season 1 / Episode 38 22 December 2008
Crona`s Escape - Your Smile, Please?
Season 1 / Episode 39 5 January 2009
The Shuffled Cards - Medusa Surrendering to Shibusen?
Season 1 / Episode 40 12 January 2009
Round & Round It Goes. The Professor Dances, a New World?
Season 1 / Episode 41 19 January 2009
Charge! Baba Yaga`s Castle. Why is Everything Suddenly so Unclear?
Season 1 / Episode 42 26 January 2009
The Last Demon Tool. Weaponless Kid`s Impossible Mission?
Season 1 / Episode 43 2 February 2009
Coward Crona`s Determination. For You, Who Are Always By My Side?
Season 1 / Episode 44 9 February 2009
Demonslayer`s Wavelength: Fierce Attack, Hatred of the Demon Hunter?
Season 1 / Episode 45 16 February 2009
Bravery? Bloodshed? Decisive Battle, Mifune vs. Black Star?
Season 1 / Episode 46 23 February 2009
Miracle of Overturning a Table in Anger: Our Death City`s Robot?
Season 1 / Episode 47 2 March 2009
The Weapon (Death Scythe) Shinigami Had: Towards Uncertainty, Filled with Darkness?
Season 1 / Episode 48 9 March 2009
Asura Awakening - Towards the End of the World?
Season 1 / Episode 49 16 March 2009
Taking a Gamble?! - The Men Who Surpass God
Season 1 / Episode 50 23 March 2009
The Password is Courage!
Season 1 / Episode 51 30 March 2009
Episode description

В 1 сезоне 6 серии сериала «Пожиратель душ» Дез Кид хочет учиться в Академии Шинигами. Соул и Блэк Стар узнают об этом и планируют организовать для него «теплый прием». На какое-то время они становятся командой и объединяют усилия.

