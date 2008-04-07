Resonance of the Soul - Soul=Eater, Want to Become a Death Scythe?
Season 1 / Episode 17 April 2008
I`m a Star for Sure! - I`m an Extremely Big Man, Can You Shoot Me Here?
Season 1 / Episode 214 April 2008
Becoming a Flawless Boy - Death the Kid`s Mission of Splendor?
Season 1 / Episode 321 April 2008
Witch Hunting Invocation!? - Heart Throbbing Graveyard Supplementary Class Lessons?
Season 1 / Episode 428 April 2008
Soul`s Form - Strongest Worker Stein`s Entrance?
Season 1 / Episode 55 May 2008
Freshman Gossip! - Lots of Memories of Kid`s First Attendance at Shibusen?
Season 1 / Episode 612 May 2008
Black Blood of Terror - The Weapon Within Crona?
Season 1 / Episode 719 May 2008
Witch Medusa - Great Evil Possessing One`s Soul?
Season 1 / Episode 826 May 2008
Holy Legendary Sword - Kid and Black Star`s Big Adventure?
Season 1 / Episode 92 June 2008
Demon Blade Masamune - Break Through the Dependant Spirit. A Heart that Sings to the Rain?
Season 1 / Episode 109 June 2008
Tsubaki, the Camillia - What Lies Beyond Sadness?
Season 1 / Episode 1116 June 2008
Courage That Is Not Lost to Fear - Maka=Albarn`s One Large Determination?
Season 1 / Episode 1223 June 2008
Man`s Demon Eyes - Soul and Maka, the Gap of the Soul`s Wavelength?
Season 1 / Episode 1330 June 2008
(Super) Written Test - Heart-Throbbing, Trembling, Nervous, Lies?
Season 1 / Episode 147 July 2008
Black Dragon That Eats Souls - Cowardly Liz and Her Pleasant Companions?
Season 1 / Episode 1514 July 2008
Clash on the Ghost Ship! - A Hell Inside My Head?
Season 1 / Episode 1621 July 2008
Holy Legendary Sword 2 - Drunk, Defeated, Bought, a Virtue?
Season 1 / Episode 1728 July 2008
The Nightmare of Festival`s Eve - And the Curtain Rises?
Season 1 / Episode 184 August 2008
Begin! Underground Battle! - Bust Through Medusa`s Vector Arrow?
Season 1 / Episode 1911 August 2008
The Resonant Battle of Blood - Facing Fear, The Small Soul`s Big Struggle?
Season 1 / Episode 2018 August 2008
Reach Out, My Soul - My Thirsty Heart, Can`t Bear the Loneliness Inside...?
Season 1 / Episode 2125 August 2008
The Sealed Shrine - The Trap Left by the Immortal Man?
Season 1 / Episode 221 September 2008
Dead or Alive! - Loophole of Revival and Illusion?
Season 1 / Episode 238 September 2008
Battle of the Gods - Death City Collapse Crisis?
Season 1 / Episode 2415 September 2008
Calling Together! Death Scythe - Preventing Papa`s Staff Reassignment!!?
Season 1 / Episode 2522 September 2008
Happy and Embarrassing School Entrance Experience! - Shibusen`s New Life Aid Fair In Session
Season 1 / Episode 2629 September 2008
800 Year Old Murderous Intent - The Heretic Witch`s Descent?
Season 1 / Episode 276 October 2008
Sword Saint Rises - A Sweet or a Salty Taste?
Season 1 / Episode 2813 October 2008
Medusa`s Revival! - Spider and Snake, Fate`s Reunion?
Season 1 / Episode 2920 October 2008
The Heated Runaway Express! - The Demonic Tool Left by the Great Warlock?
Season 1 / Episode 3027 October 2008
Dried-Up Happiness - Whose Tears Does the Moonlight Shine Upon?
Season 1 / Episode 313 November 2008
Holy Legendary Sword 3 - Shibusen`s Gang Leader Tale?
Season 1 / Episode 3210 November 2008
Resonance Chain - Playing the Soul`s Melodies?
Season 1 / Episode 3317 November 2008
Brew Contest! - Clash, Shibusen vs. Arachnophobia?
Season 1 / Episode 3424 November 2008
Mosquito`s Storm! - Old Days World`s Time Limit is 10 Minutes?
Season 1 / Episode 351 December 2008
Release, Seven People`s Resonance Chain! - Concert of Creation and Destruction?
Season 1 / Episode 368 December 2008
A Great Detective`s First Case - Shibusen`s Secret Exposed by Kid?
Season 1 / Episode 3715 December 2008
Asura`s Temptation - The Big Man`s Uncontrollable Irritation?
Season 1 / Episode 3822 December 2008
Crona`s Escape - Your Smile, Please?
Season 1 / Episode 395 January 2009
The Shuffled Cards - Medusa Surrendering to Shibusen?
Season 1 / Episode 4012 January 2009
Round & Round It Goes. The Professor Dances, a New World?
Season 1 / Episode 4119 January 2009
Charge! Baba Yaga`s Castle. Why is Everything Suddenly so Unclear?
Season 1 / Episode 4226 January 2009
The Last Demon Tool. Weaponless Kid`s Impossible Mission?
Season 1 / Episode 432 February 2009
Coward Crona`s Determination. For You, Who Are Always By My Side?
Season 1 / Episode 449 February 2009
Demonslayer`s Wavelength: Fierce Attack, Hatred of the Demon Hunter?
Season 1 / Episode 4516 February 2009
Bravery? Bloodshed? Decisive Battle, Mifune vs. Black Star?
Season 1 / Episode 4623 February 2009
Miracle of Overturning a Table in Anger: Our Death City`s Robot?
Season 1 / Episode 472 March 2009
The Weapon (Death Scythe) Shinigami Had: Towards Uncertainty, Filled with Darkness?
Season 1 / Episode 489 March 2009
Asura Awakening - Towards the End of the World?
Season 1 / Episode 4916 March 2009
Taking a Gamble?! - The Men Who Surpass God
Season 1 / Episode 5023 March 2009
The Password is Courage!
Season 1 / Episode 5130 March 2009
В 1 сезоне 18 серии сериала «Пожиратель душ» учащиеся и работники DWMA, в том числе сам Лорд Смерти, готовятся к вечеринке в честь годовщины основания Академии. В это время Медузе предоставляется отличная возможность воплотить в жизнь свой замысел.
