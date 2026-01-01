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Soul Eater
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Soul Eater (2008)
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"Soul Eater" cast
All info
Laura Bailey
Micah Solusod
Brittney Karbowski
Todd Haberkorn
Jamie Marchi
Vic Mignogna
John Swasey
Monica Rial
Chuck Huber
Cherami Leigh
Luci Christian
Eric Vale
Kent Williams
Colleen Clinkenbeard
Trina Nishimura
Troy Baker
Travis Willingham
Jessie Grelle
Kyle Hebert
Leah Clark
Christopher Bevins
Brina Palencia
Alexis Tipton
Mark Stoddard
Z. Charles Bolton
J. Michael Tatum
Robert McCollum
Chris Cason
Cynthia Cranz
Anthony Bowling
Bryan Massey
Duncan Brannan
Jason Douglas
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