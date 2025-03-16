Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Soul Eater
Articles
Статьи о сериале «Soul Eater»
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Статьи о сериале «Soul Eater»
All info
Колдовской огнестрел вместо «авада кедавры»: это аниме похоже на «Гарри Поттера» как две капли воды — даже свой Дамблдор есть
Мотивации главных героев схожи, но финалы истории отличаются.
Write review
16 March 2025 16:38
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree