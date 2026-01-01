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Sons of Anarchy
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Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best TV Actress - Drama
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Nominee
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Nominee
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Nominee
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Nominee
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
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