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Kinoafisha TV Shows Sons of Anarchy Awards

"Sons of Anarchy" updates

All info
Golden Globes, USA 2011 Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best TV Actress - Drama
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Nominee
 Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Nominee
 Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Nominee
 Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009 Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Nominee
 Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
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