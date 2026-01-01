Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Somos. Filming locations

Filming Dates & Locations

Filming Locations: Somos.

  • Allende, Coahuila, Mexico

Iconic scenes & Locations

The town, the Garza hacienda
Canatlan, Durango, Mexico
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Entrada al pueblo de Allende
San José de Gracia, Durango, Mexico
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more