Solar Opposites 2020 - 2025, season 6

Solar Opposites season 6 poster
Solar Opposites 18+
Original title Season 6
Title Сезон 6
Season premiere 13 October 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 4 hours 10 minutes

Series rating

7.4
Rate 15 votes
7.9 IMDb

"Solar Opposites" season 6 list of episodes.

The Unfortunate Destruction of the Diamond-Making Machine
Season 6 Episode 1
13 October 2025
The Eternal Sleep Sack
Season 6 Episode 2
13 October 2025
The Sci-Fi Slingshot
Season 6 Episode 3
13 October 2025
The Paternal Oil
Season 6 Episode 4
13 October 2025
The Family Memories VHS Mix Tape
Season 6 Episode 5
13 October 2025
The Maturity Point Redistribution Device
Season 6 Episode 6
13 October 2025
The Realm of Satin and Swords
Season 6 Episode 7
13 October 2025
The Last Flight of Ariana 1
Season 6 Episode 8
13 October 2025
The Goocleus and the Protoshlorpian
Season 6 Episode 9
13 October 2025
What Is the Mission Anyway?
Season 6 Episode 10
13 October 2025
