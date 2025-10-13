Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Solar Opposites 2020 - 2025, season 6
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Soundtrack
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Solar Opposites
Seasons
Season 6
Solar Opposites
18+
Original title
Season 6
Title
Сезон 6
Season premiere
13 October 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
4 hours 10 minutes
Series rating
7.4
Rate
15
votes
7.9
IMDb
"Solar Opposites" season 6 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
The Unfortunate Destruction of the Diamond-Making Machine
Season 6
Episode 1
13 October 2025
The Eternal Sleep Sack
Season 6
Episode 2
13 October 2025
The Sci-Fi Slingshot
Season 6
Episode 3
13 October 2025
The Paternal Oil
Season 6
Episode 4
13 October 2025
The Family Memories VHS Mix Tape
Season 6
Episode 5
13 October 2025
The Maturity Point Redistribution Device
Season 6
Episode 6
13 October 2025
The Realm of Satin and Swords
Season 6
Episode 7
13 October 2025
The Last Flight of Ariana 1
Season 6
Episode 8
13 October 2025
The Goocleus and the Protoshlorpian
Season 6
Episode 9
13 October 2025
What Is the Mission Anyway?
Season 6
Episode 10
13 October 2025
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree