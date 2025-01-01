[Opening Narration] Planet Shlorp was a perfect utopia. Until the asteroid hit. One hundred adults and their replicants were issued a Pupa and escaped into, uh, the space, searching for new homes on uninhabited worlds. We crashed on Earth, stranding us on an already overpopulated planet. That's right, I've been talking this whole time. I'm the one holding the Pupa. My name's Korvo. This is... this is my show. I just dropped the Pupa. Do you see me? This is ridiculous. I hate Earth. It's a horrible home. People are stupid.