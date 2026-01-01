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So Not Worth It
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Season 1
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Season 1 Cast of the Series So Not Worth It (2021)
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"So Not Worth It" cast
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Park Se-wan
Se-Wan
Shin Hyeon-seung
Jamie
Yeongjae
Sam
Han Hyeon-min
Carson Allen
Carson
Hwang Boreum-Byeol
Lee Il-joon
Victoria Grace
Jae-hwa Kim
Kang Yoon-je
Terris Brown
Kim Kang-Min
Lee Ji-Won
Kim Ji-in
Minnie
Minnie
Michelle Mao
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