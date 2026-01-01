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Spies Must Die: The Fox Hole
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Spies Must Die: The Fox Hole (2013)
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"Spies Must Die: The Fox Hole" cast
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Valery Alekseyevich Afanasyev
Jean-Marc Birkholz
Ivan Matskevich
Valentina Gartsueva
Yevgeny Nikitin
Veronika Plyashkevich
Anatoliy Rudenko
Igor Sigov
Oleg Tkachev
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