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Kinoafisha TV Shows Smallville Seasons Season 9 Cast and roles

Season 9 Cast of the Series Smallville (2009)

"Smallville" cast All info
Tom Welling
Tom Welling
Clark Kent
Allison Mack
Chloe Sullivan
Erica Durance
Lois Lane
Allison Mack
Cassidy Freeman
Tess Mercer
Callum Blue
Erica Durance
Justin Hartley
Justin Hartley
Annette O'Toole
Annette O'Toole
Martha Kent
Elise Gatien
Sharon Taylor
Sharon Taylor
David Gallagher
Gil Bellows
Gil Bellows
Alessandro Giuliani
Alessandro Giuliani
Brian Austin Green
Serinda Swan
Serinda Swan
Julian Sands
Julian Sands
Terence Stamp
Terence Stamp
Allison Scagliotti
Cameron Bancroft
Annette O'Toole
Annette O'Toole
Carlo Marks
Pam Grier
Pam Grier
Steph Song
Crystal Lowe
Crystal Lowe
Blu Mankuma
Chris Gauthier
Chris Gauthier
Monique Ganderton
Adrian Holmes
Adrian Holmes
Ryan McDonell
Phil Morris
Stephen Lobo
Michael McKean
Michael McKean
JR Bourne
Paul Jarrett
Odessa Rae
Dylan Neal
Dylan Neal
Mark Gibbon
G. Michael Gray
Dean Redman
Emilie Ullerup
Nicholas Carella
Mike Dopud
Steve Bacic
Steve Bacic
Owen Best
Michael Adamthwaite
Michael Adamthwaite
Jonathan Walker
Kurt Max Runte
Michael Shanks
C. Ernst Harth
Elysia Rotaru
Elysia Rotaru
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