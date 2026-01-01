Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Smallville
Seasons
Season 9
Cast and roles
Season 9 Cast of the Series Smallville (2009)
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Soundtrack
Posters
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
"Smallville" cast
All info
Tom Welling
Clark Kent
Allison Mack
Chloe Sullivan
Erica Durance
Lois Lane
Allison Mack
Cassidy Freeman
Tess Mercer
Callum Blue
Erica Durance
Justin Hartley
Annette O'Toole
Martha Kent
Elise Gatien
Sharon Taylor
David Gallagher
Gil Bellows
Alessandro Giuliani
Brian Austin Green
Serinda Swan
Julian Sands
Terence Stamp
Allison Scagliotti
Cameron Bancroft
Annette O'Toole
Carlo Marks
Pam Grier
Steph Song
Crystal Lowe
Blu Mankuma
Chris Gauthier
Monique Ganderton
Adrian Holmes
Ryan McDonell
Phil Morris
Stephen Lobo
Michael McKean
JR Bourne
Paul Jarrett
Odessa Rae
Dylan Neal
Mark Gibbon
G. Michael Gray
Dean Redman
Emilie Ullerup
Nicholas Carella
Mike Dopud
Steve Bacic
Owen Best
Michael Adamthwaite
Jonathan Walker
Kurt Max Runte
Michael Shanks
C. Ernst Harth
Elysia Rotaru
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree