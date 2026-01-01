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Smallville
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Season 8
Cast and roles
Season 8 Cast of the Series Smallville (2008)
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"Smallville" cast
All info
Tom Welling
Clark Kent
Allison Mack
Chloe Sullivan
Erica Durance
Lois Lane
Allison Mack
Aaron Ashmore
Jimmy Olsen
Erica Durance
Erica Durance
Chloe Sullivan
Cassidy Freeman
Tess Mercer
Sam Witwer
Davis Bloome
Justin Hartley
Terence Stamp
Jessica Parker Kennedy
Christopher Gaze
Charlotte Sullivan
Connor Stanhope
Kristin Kreuk
Lana Lang
Ron Selmour
Tori Spelling
Kyle Schmid
Phil Morris
Alessandro Giuliani
David Lewis
Laura Vandervoort
Kara
Chris Gauthier
Stephen Lobo
Alex Ferris
Tyler Johnston
Alaina Huffman
Bill Mondy
Max Train
Michael J Rogers
Sara Canning
Barbara Kottmeier
Daren A. Herbert
Ted Whittall
Serinda Swan
Ryan Kennedy
Laura Mennell
Colin Lawrence
Mike Dopud
P. Lynn Johnson
Andrew McIlroy
David Paetkau
Kyle Gallner
Nels Lennarson
Anna Cummer
Alan Ritchson
Alexz Johnson
Ari Cohen
Brendan Fletcher
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