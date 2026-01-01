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Smallville
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Season 7
Cast and roles
Season 7 Cast of the Series Smallville (2007)
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"Smallville" cast
All info
Tom Welling
Tom Welling
Clark Kent
Michael Rosenbaum
Lex Luthor
Michael Rosenbaum
Kristin Kreuk
Lana Lang
Kristin Kreuk
Allison Mack
Chloe Sullivan
Erica Durance
Lois Lane
Aaron Ashmore
Jimmy Olsen
Laura Vandervoort
Kara
Laura Vandervoort
John Glover
Lionel Luthor
Alisen Down
Anne Openshaw
Christina Milian
Gina Holden
James Marsters
Michael Cassidy
Dean Cain
Helen Slater
Sam Jones III
Pete Ross
Alaina Huffman
Robert Picardo
Kim Coates
Phil Morris
Eva Pigford
Corey Sevier
Alex Zahara
Christopher Heyerdahl
Tim Guinee
Ari Cohen
Jonathan Scarfe
Aaron Douglas
Connor Stanhope
Marc McClure
Justin Hartley
Conrad Coates
Terence Stamp
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