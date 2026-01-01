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Smallville
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Season 6
Cast and roles
Season 6 Cast of the Series Smallville (2006)
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"Smallville" cast
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Tom Welling
Clark Kent
Kristin Kreuk
Lana Lang
Kristin Kreuk
Tom Welling
Michael Rosenbaum
Lex Luthor
Erica Durance
Lois Lane
Michael Rosenbaum
Allison Mack
Chloe Sullivan
John Glover
Lionel Luthor
Annette O'Toole
Martha Kent
Emily Coleman
Lynda Carter
Tori Spelling
Tahmoh Penikett
Sarah-Jane Redmond
Kane
Aaron Ashmore
Jimmy Olsen
Kyle Gallner
Justin Hartley
David McIlwraith
Lucas Grabeel
Phil Morris
Lochlyn Munro
Pascale Hutton
Bryce Hodgson
Matthew Walker
Tyler Posey
Matthew Walker
Simone Bailly
A.C. Peterson
Greyston Holt
Barclay Hope
Elias Toufexis
Jordan Belfi
Amber McDonald
Gerard Plunkett
Adrian Hough
Alan Ritchson
John Novak
Brendan Penny
Peter Flemming
Leonard Roberts
Michael Eklund
Shad Moss
Dave Bautista
Juan Riedinger
Aleks Paunovic
Fred Henderson
Carrie Genzel
Bill Mondy
Benjamin Ayres
Lee Thompson Young
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