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Kinoafisha TV Shows Smallville Seasons Season 5 Cast and roles

Season 5 Cast of the Series Smallville (2005)

"Smallville" cast All info
Tom Welling
Tom Welling
Clark Kent Kristin Kreuk
Kristin Kreuk
Lana Lang
Michael Rosenbaum
Lex Luthor Kristin Kreuk
Kristin Kreuk
Michael Rosenbaum
Erica Durance
Lois Lane
Allison Mack
Chloe Sullivan
John Glover
John Glover
Lionel Luthor
Allison Mack
Annette O'Toole
Annette O'Toole
Martha Kent John Glover
John Glover
John Schneider
Jonathan Kent Annette O'Toole
Annette O'Toole
Terence Stamp
Terence Stamp
Carrie Fisher
Carrie Fisher
Callum Keith Rennie
Kevin Daniels
Kevin Daniels
Lee Thompson Young
James Marsters
James Marsters
Tom Wopat
Ian Tracey
Ian Tracey
John Schneider
Kenny Johnson
Alex Scarlis
Annie B. Compton
Denise Quiñones
Nichole Hiltz
Christie Laing
Christie Laing
Jody Thompson
Johnny Lewis
Johnny Lewis
Dalias Blake
Alisen Down
Alisen Down
Jill Teed
Damon Johnson
Camille Mitchell
Adrian Holmes
Adrian Holmes
Kenneth Welsh
Kenneth Welsh
Douglas Arthurs
Alan Ritchson
Alan Ritchson
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