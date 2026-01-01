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Kinoafisha TV Shows Smallville Seasons Season 4 Cast and roles

Season 4 Cast of the Series Smallville (2004)

"Smallville" cast All info
Tom Welling
Tom Welling
Clark Kent Tom Welling
Tom Welling
Lionel Luthor Tom Welling
Tom Welling
Kristin Kreuk
Kristin Kreuk
Lana Lang
Michael Rosenbaum
Lex Luthor Kristin Kreuk
Kristin Kreuk
Jensen Ackles
Jensen Ackles
Jason Teague
Michael Rosenbaum
Allison Mack
Chloe Sullivan
John Glover
John Glover
Lionel Luthor
Allison Mack
Annette O'Toole
Annette O'Toole
Martha Kent John Glover
John Glover
Clark Kent
John Schneider
Jonathan Kent Kyle Gallner
Kyle Gallner
Jane Seymour
Jane Seymour
Erica Durance
Lois Lane
Sarah Carter
Trent Ford
Terence Stamp
Terence Stamp
Michael Ironside
Michael Ironside
Jonathan Bennett
Jonathan Bennett
Chris Carmack
Benjamin Ratner
Brianna Brown
Amanda Walsh
Malcolm Stewart
John Pyper-Ferguson
John Pyper-Ferguson
Jeffrey Ballard
Peyton List
Peyton List
Kevan Kase
Jerry Wasserman
Annette O'Toole
Annette O'Toole
Claudette Mink
Rekha Sharma
Byron Mann
Byron Mann
J. P. Manoux
Margot Kidder
Erica Durance
William S. Taylor
Beatrice Rosen
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