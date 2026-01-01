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Smallville
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Season 4
Cast and roles
Season 4 Cast of the Series Smallville (2004)
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"Smallville" cast
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Tom Welling
Clark Kent
Tom Welling
Lionel Luthor
Tom Welling
Kristin Kreuk
Lana Lang
Michael Rosenbaum
Lex Luthor
Kristin Kreuk
Jensen Ackles
Jason Teague
Michael Rosenbaum
Allison Mack
Chloe Sullivan
John Glover
Lionel Luthor
Allison Mack
Annette O'Toole
Martha Kent
John Glover
Clark Kent
John Schneider
Jonathan Kent
Kyle Gallner
Jane Seymour
Erica Durance
Lois Lane
Sarah Carter
Trent Ford
Terence Stamp
Michael Ironside
Jonathan Bennett
Chris Carmack
Benjamin Ratner
Brianna Brown
Amanda Walsh
Malcolm Stewart
John Pyper-Ferguson
Jeffrey Ballard
Peyton List
Kevan Kase
Jerry Wasserman
Annette O'Toole
Claudette Mink
Rekha Sharma
Byron Mann
J. P. Manoux
Margot Kidder
Erica Durance
William S. Taylor
Beatrice Rosen
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