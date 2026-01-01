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Smallville
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series Smallville (2002)
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"Smallville" cast
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Tom Welling
Clark Kent
Kristin Kreuk
Lana Lang
Michael Rosenbaum
Lex Luthor
Sam Jones III
Pete Ross
Allison Mack
Chloe Sullivan
John Glover
Lionel Luthor
Annette O'Toole
Martha Kent
John Schneider
Jonathan Kent
Jonathan Taylor Thomas
Neil Flynn
Terence Stamp
Paul Wesley
Anson Mount
Jason Connery
Zachery Ty Bryan
Rob LaBelle
Christopher Reeve
Sarah-Jane Redmond
Eric Johnson
Whitney Fordman
Emmanuelle Vaugier
Patrick Cassidy
Sean Faris
Maggie Lawson
Ryan Kelley
Krista Allen
Tom O'Brien
Shaun Sipos
Rekha Sharma
Blair Brown
Joe Morton
Gwynyth Walsh
Jeremy Lelliott
Martin Cummins
Camille Mitchell
Jodelle Ferland
Mitchell Kosterman
George Coe
Kevin Gage
Tamara Feldman
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