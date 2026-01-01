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Smallville
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Season 1
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Season 1 Cast of the Series Smallville (2001)
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"Smallville" cast
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Tom Welling
Clark Kent
Kristin Kreuk
Lana Lang
Michael Rosenbaum
Lex Luthor
Eric Johnson
Whitney Fordman
Sam Jones III
Pete Ross
Allison Mack
Chloe Sullivan
Annette O'Toole
Martha Kent
John Schneider
Jonathan Kent
Chad Donella
John Glover
Lionel Luthor
Kelly Brook
Lizzy Caplan
Marguerite Moreau
Hiro Kanagawa
Tom O'Brien
David Lovgren
Corin Nemec
Eric Christian Olsen
Amy Adams
Rick Peters
Joe Morton
Jason Connery
Tania Saulnier
Sarah-Jane Redmond
Jackie Burroughs
Robert Wisden
Gabrielle Rose
Kavan Smith
Ryan Kelley
Kevin McNulty
Cameron Dye
Adam Brody
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