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Kinoafisha TV Shows Small Axe Awards

"Small Axe" updates

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Golden Globes, USA 2021 Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2021 BAFTA Awards 2021
Supporting Actor
Winner
Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Leading Actress
Nominee
 Mini-Series
Nominee
 Leading Actor
Nominee
 Leading Actor
Nominee
 Mini-Series
Nominee
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