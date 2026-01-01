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Small Axe
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Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2021
Supporting Actor
Winner
Supporting Actor
Nominee
Leading Actress
Nominee
Mini-Series
Nominee
Leading Actor
Nominee
Leading Actor
Nominee
Mini-Series
Nominee
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