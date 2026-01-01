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Sleepy Hollow
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Season 4
Cast and roles
Season 4 Cast of the Series Sleepy Hollow (2017)
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"Sleepy Hollow" cast
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Tom Mison
Ichabod Crane
Janina Gavankar
Diana Thomas
Jerry MacKinnon
Jake Wells
Lyndie Greenwood
Oona Mei Yaffe
Molly Thomas
Rachel Melvin
Alex Norwood
Jeremy Davies
Malcolm Dreyfuss
John Noble
Henry Parrish
Kamar de los Reyes
Derek Mears
Edwin Hodge
Robbie Kay
Kelley Missal
Terrence Mann
Alexander Ward
Seychelle Gabriel
Bill Heck
R. Keith Harris
Claire Byrne
James Kyson Lee
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