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Sleepy Hollow
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Season 3
Cast and roles
Season 3 Cast of the Series Sleepy Hollow (2015)
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"Sleepy Hollow" cast
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Tom Mison
Ichabod Crane
Nicole Beharie
Lyndie Greenwood
Nikki Reed
Betsy Ross
Shannyn Sossamon
Pandora
Zach Appelman
C. Thomas Howell
Lance Gross
Daniel Reynolds
Jessica Camacho
Sophie Foster
James Chen
Emily Deschanel
Bill Irwin
Alana Cavanaugh
Maya Kazan
Charles Aitken
James McDaniel
Peter Mensah
Joshua Hoover
Alexander Ward
David Boreanaz
Michael O'Keefe
Derek Mears
Charlene Amoia
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