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Sleepy Hollow
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series Sleepy Hollow (2014)
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"Sleepy Hollow" cast
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Tom Mison
Ichabod Crane
Nicole Beharie
Orlando Jones
Frank Irving
Katia Winter
Katrina Crane
Lyndie Greenwood
John Noble
Henry Parrish
Sharif Atkins
Adam Boyer
Derek Mears
Matt Barr
Timothy Busfield
Sakina Jaffrey
Johnathon Schaech
Zach Appelman
Neil Jackson
Max Brown
Steven Weber
Francie Swift
Heather Lind
Caroline Ford
Jaime Murray
Marc Menchaca
Al-Jaleel Knox
Patrick Gorman
Chris Greene
Jill Marie Jones
Eddie Spears
Nolan Bateman
Onira Tares
Adam Sinclair
Cynthia Stevenson
Ashley LeConte Campbell
Aunjanue Ellis
Jesse C. Boyd
John Cho
Laura Spencer
Clancy Brown
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