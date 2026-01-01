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Kinoafisha TV Shows Sleepy Hollow Seasons Season 2 Cast and roles

Season 2 Cast of the Series Sleepy Hollow (2014)

"Sleepy Hollow" cast All info
Tom Mison
Ichabod Crane Nicole Beharie
Nicole Beharie
Orlando Jones
Orlando Jones
Frank Irving Katia Winter
Katia Winter
Katrina Crane
Lyndie Greenwood
John Noble
Henry Parrish Sharif Atkins
Sharif Atkins
Adam Boyer
Derek Mears
Derek Mears
Matt Barr
Timothy Busfield
Timothy Busfield
Sakina Jaffrey
Sakina Jaffrey
Johnathon Schaech
Johnathon Schaech
Zach Appelman
Neil Jackson
Max Brown
Max Brown
Steven Weber
Francie Swift
Heather Lind
Heather Lind
Caroline Ford
Caroline Ford
Jaime Murray
Marc Menchaca
Marc Menchaca
Al-Jaleel Knox
Patrick Gorman
Chris Greene
Jill Marie Jones
Jill Marie Jones
Eddie Spears
Eddie Spears
Nolan Bateman
Onira Tares
Adam Sinclair
Adam Sinclair
Cynthia Stevenson
Cynthia Stevenson
Ashley LeConte Campbell
Aunjanue Ellis
Aunjanue Ellis
Jesse C. Boyd
John Cho
John Cho
Laura Spencer
Clancy Brown
Clancy Brown
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