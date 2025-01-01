Menu
Sledstvie vedut znatoki (1971 - 1981)

Следствие ведут знатоки 18+
Production year 1971
Country USSR/Russia
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 1 hour 30 minutes
TV channel ЦТ СССР
Runtime 36 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Expert Investigation" is a famous TV series about the tough everyday life of the police. The title itself has long become part of folklore, and the plots have accompanied Russian viewers for decades. Through the Stagnation period, the Perestroika era, and even the beginning of the 2000s. The team of three law enforcement officers - a detective, a detective, and an expert - must solve various criminal mysteries. Through the episodes, one can observe how the country has changed, its official discourse, and everyday life.
Cast
Leonid Kanevskiy
Leonid Kanevskiy
Leonid Bronevoy
Leonid Bronevoy
Aleksandr Kaydanovskiy
Aleksandr Kaydanovskiy
Valentina Berezutskaya
Elsa Lezhdey
Elsa Lezhdey
Anatoly Grachyov
Cast and Crew

Series rating

0.0
6.9 IMDb
Seasons
Sledstvie vedut znatoki - Season 1 Season 1
1971, 24 episodes
 
