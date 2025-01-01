"Expert Investigation" is a famous TV series about the tough everyday life of the police. The title itself has long become part of folklore, and the plots have accompanied Russian viewers for decades. Through the Stagnation period, the Perestroika era, and even the beginning of the 2000s. The team of three law enforcement officers - a detective, a detective, and an expert - must solve various criminal mysteries. Through the episodes, one can observe how the country has changed, its official discourse, and everyday life.

Expand