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Slasher
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Season 5
Cast and roles
Season 5 Cast of the Series Slasher (2023)
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Eric McCormack
Gabriel Darku
Brandon Oakes
Clare McConnell
Daniel Kash
Paula Brancati
Joanne Vannicola
Sabrina Grdevich
Sadie Laflamme-Snow
Saad Siddiqui
Christopher Jacot
Thom Allison
Salvatore Antonio
Sharron Matthews
Steve Byers
Lisa Berry
Genevieve DeGraves
Mercedes Morris
Rob Stewart
Shaun Benson
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