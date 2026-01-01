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Kinoafisha TV Shows Skins Seasons Season 2 Cast and roles

Season 2 Cast of the Series Skins (2008)

"Skins" cast All info
Nicholas Hoult
Nicholas Hoult
Joe Dempsie
Joe Dempsie
Mike Bailey
Kaya Scodelario
Kaya Scodelario
April Pearson
April Pearson
Michelle Richardson
Aimee-Ffion Edwards
Sketch Hannah Murray
Hannah Murray
Cassie Ainsworth Dev Patel
Dev Patel
Anwar Kharral
Sam Alexander
Josie Long
Angus Harrison
Daniel Kaluuya
Daniel Kaluuya
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