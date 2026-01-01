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Kinoafisha TV Shows Skins Seasons Season 1 Cast and roles

Season 1 Cast of the Series Skins (2007)

"Skins" cast All info
Nicholas Hoult
Nicholas Hoult
Joe Dempsie
Joe Dempsie
Mike Bailey
Hannah Murray
Hannah Murray
Cassie Ainsworth April Pearson
April Pearson
Michelle Richardson Dev Patel
Dev Patel
Anwar Kharral Daniel Kaluuya
Daniel Kaluuya
Kaya Scodelario
Kaya Scodelario
Tom Payne
Tom Payne
Naomi Allisstone
Siwan Morris
Robert Wilfort
David Christian
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