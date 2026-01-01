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Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Skins
Awards
"Skins" updates
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BAFTA Awards 2009
Audience Award (TV)
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Titles
Winner
Best Drama Series
Nominee
Best Drama Series
Nominee
Best Photography and Lighting - Fiction/Entertainment
Nominee
Break-Through Talent
Nominee
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