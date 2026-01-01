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Skam NL
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Skam NL (2018)
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"Skam NL" cast
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Suus de Nies
Florian Regtien
Zoë Love Smith
Bo van Borssum Waalkes
Sara Calmeijer Meijburg
Sara Awin
Reiky de Valk
Noah Canales
Monk Dagelet
Dana Nechushtan
Jan-Willem van Ewijk
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