BrendaThe future is just a fucking concept that we use to avoid living today.
ClaireWell, isn't it comforting to know that being miserable is still better than being an idiot?
NateWhy do you treat me like shit all the time, Brenda?
BrendaBecause I've had a really fucked-up life and I need sarcasm to hide how ridiculously miserable I am!
Officer Keith Charles[talking to David about marriage] You're in my will, I'm in yours. We basically are married, even if the law refuses to recognize it. But then again, I refuse to recognize most of the Bush Administration. I guess it all evens out.
Maggie SibleyI know that if you think life's a vending machine where you put in virtue and take out happiness then you're going to be disappointed.
ClaireIf we live our lives the right way then everything we do can become a work of art.