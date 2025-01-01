Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows Six Feet Under Quotes

Six Feet Under quotes

Brenda The future is just a fucking concept that we use to avoid living today.
Claire Well, isn't it comforting to know that being miserable is still better than being an idiot?
Nate Why do you treat me like shit all the time, Brenda?
Brenda Because I've had a really fucked-up life and I need sarcasm to hide how ridiculously miserable I am!
Officer Keith Charles [talking to David about marriage] You're in my will, I'm in yours. We basically are married, even if the law refuses to recognize it. But then again, I refuse to recognize most of the Bush Administration. I guess it all evens out.
Maggie Sibley I know that if you think life's a vending machine where you put in virtue and take out happiness then you're going to be disappointed.
Claire If we live our lives the right way then everything we do can become a work of art.
Celeste You ever been with a woman?
Officer Keith Charles Of course.
Celeste I don't get fucked in the ass.
Officer Keith Charles That makes one of us.
[repeated line]
Ruth Fisher Really and truly?
George Sibley I've made a lot of enemies through the years. You take the backstabbing world of academia, throw in a controversial field like geology and you've got real trouble.
Claire Geology is controversial?
George Sibley Oil, Claire. Oil.
[holding picture]
Nate There's something weird about twins, about these twins anyway.
[shows picture to Brenda]
Brenda They're cute.
Nate They smell like bananas.
Claire You know, at first I was worried, but now I'm just pissed.
[Parker is about to have sex]
Guy at party How old are you?
Parker How old do you want me to be?
Celeste [on the phone] Fine, I'll do the crappy Kids Choice Awards, but I'm not presenting with Hilary fucking Duff.
Celeste Creepy Colin Farrell just left me another creepy message; can't we do something about that, y'know legally?
