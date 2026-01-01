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Kinoafisha
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Siren
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Season 2
Cast and roles
Season 2 Cast of the Series Siren (2019)
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"Siren" cast
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Alex Roe
Ben Pownall
Eline Powell
Ryn
Fola Evans-Akingbola
Maddie Bishop
Ian Verdun
Xander McClure
Rena Owen
Helen Hawkins
Garcelle Beauvais
Sarah-Jane Redmond
Curtis Lum
David Cubitt
Brendan Fletcher
Natalee Linez
Luc Roderique
Patrick Gallagher
Aylya Marzolf
Andrew Jenkins
Michael J Rogers
Chad Rook
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