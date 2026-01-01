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Kinoafisha
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Signal
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Signal (2016)
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"Signal" cast
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Lee Je-hoon
Kim Hye-soo
Cho Jin-woong
Lee Chae-kyung
Lee Do-yeop
Jung Gi-sub
Im Chul-soo
Lee Chung-hee
Yu Ha-bok
Jeong Hae-gyoon
Yang Dae-hyeok
Park Eun-yeong
Jang Hyeon-seong
Lim Hwa-yeong
Kim Hak Seon
Sung Hyun-joo
Eom Ji-man
Jeong-yeong Kim
Seo Ji-hoon
Lee Na-ra
Jeon Su-ji
Kim Won-hae
Kim Min-gyoo
Park Ji-yeong
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