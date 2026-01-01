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Kinoafisha
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Show Me a Hero
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Show Me a Hero (2015)
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"Show Me a Hero" cast
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Oscar Isaac
Nick Wasicsko
Natalie Paul
Bob Balaban
Catherine Keener
Mary Dorman
Terry Kinney
Peter Smith
Peter Riegert
Ilfenesh Hadera
Jon Bernthal
Winona Ryder
Vinni Restiano
Carla Quevedo
Clarke Peters
James Belushi
Dominique Fishback
Alfred Molina
LaTanya Richardson
Norma O'Neal
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