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Geunyeoneun yeppeodda
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Geunyeoneun yeppeodda (2015)
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"Geunyeoneun yeppeodda" cast
All info
Hwang Jeong-eum
Park Seo-joon
Ko Jun-hee
Si Won Choi
Lee Chae-kyung
Jung Heon
Daniel Joey Albright
Park Choong-seon
Shin Hye-seon
Lee Byeong-joon
Jung Da Bin
Jeong Da-bin
Yoon Yoo-seon
Seo Jeong-yeon
Shin Dong-mi
Ha-Kyun Kim
Se-ha Ahn
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