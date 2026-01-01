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Sharp Objects
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Season 1
Cast and roles
Season 1 Cast of the Series Sharp Objects (2018)
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"Sharp Objects" cast
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Amy Adams
Camille Preaker
Patricia Clarkson
Adora Crellin
Chris Messina
Detective Richard Willis
Eliza Scanlen
Amma Crellin
Matt Craven
Chief Bill Vickery
Henry Czerny
Alan Crellin
Taylor John Smith
John Keene
Madison Davenport
Ashley Wheeler
Miguel Sandoval
Frank Curry
Sophia Lillis
Young Camille
Will Chase
Bob Nash
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