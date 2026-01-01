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Kinoafisha TV Shows Sharp Objects Seasons Season 1 Cast and roles

Season 1 Cast of the Series Sharp Objects (2018)

"Sharp Objects" cast All info
Amy Adams
Amy Adams
Camille Preaker Patricia Clarkson
Patricia Clarkson
Adora Crellin Chris Messina
Chris Messina
Detective Richard Willis Eliza Scanlen
Eliza Scanlen
Amma Crellin Matt Craven
Matt Craven
Chief Bill Vickery Henry Czerny
Henry Czerny
Alan Crellin Taylor John Smith
Taylor John Smith
John Keene Madison Davenport
Madison Davenport
Ashley Wheeler Miguel Sandoval
Miguel Sandoval
Frank Curry Sophia Lillis
Sophia Lillis
Young Camille Will Chase
Will Chase
Bob Nash
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